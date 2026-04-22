Uttar Pradesh: 13 districts 42°C+, Banda India's 3rd hottest city

Varanasi and Agra top 43°C

Varanasi and Agra also saw temperatures soar past 43 degrees Celsius, as clear skies and barely any wind made things even hotter across the region.

Moradabad had a warm night at 26.8 degrees Celsius, while Lucknow stayed hot too, with daytime highs around 41 degrees Celsius and nights not offering much relief at about 24 to 25 degrees Celsius.

The forecast says this intense heat isn't letting up just yet, so stay cool and hydrated!