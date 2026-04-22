Uttar Pradesh: 13 districts 42°C+, Banda India's 3rd hottest city
Uttar Pradesh is really feeling the heat right now: 13 districts hit 42 degrees Celsius or higher.
Banda topped the charts in the state at a sweltering 43.8 degrees Celsius, making it India's third hottest city.
Prayagraj (43.7 degrees Celsius) and Sultanpur (43.3 degrees Celsius) weren't far behind, so it's been a tough time for many.
Varanasi and Agra top 43°C
Varanasi and Agra also saw temperatures soar past 43 degrees Celsius, as clear skies and barely any wind made things even hotter across the region.
Moradabad had a warm night at 26.8 degrees Celsius, while Lucknow stayed hot too, with daytime highs around 41 degrees Celsius and nights not offering much relief at about 24 to 25 degrees Celsius.
The forecast says this intense heat isn't letting up just yet, so stay cool and hydrated!