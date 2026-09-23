Uttar Pradesh: Adityanath's 950,000 jobs claim challenged by Akhilesh Yadav
India
A political spat has broken out in Uttar Pradesh over government job numbers.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says his team has created 950,000 jobs since 2017, but President of the Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav isn't convinced: he feels these numbers don't match what people are actually experiencing on the ground.
Adityanath promises over 100,000 jobs
A large share of these jobs were in the police (over 225,000 new recruits) and education (more than 150,000 teachers and assistant teachers hired), with another more than 94,000 appointments through state commissions like UPPSC and UPSSSC.
Adityanath now promises more than 100,000 more jobs in the next 6 months as part of ongoing efforts to tackle unemployment across different departments.