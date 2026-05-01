Uttar Pradesh announces fuel saving steps after PM Modi appeal
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just announced a bunch of new steps to save fuel and cut costs, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal.
With the global energy crisis in the backdrop, the state is focusing on using fewer resources and encouraging more eco-friendly habits.
UP government officials halve vehicle use
Government officials will use half as many vehicles, and big convoys are getting trimmed down.
There's a push for a weekly "No Vehicle Day," plus public representatives are being asked to try public transport once a week.
Offices can now go hybrid with up to two days of remote work, and virtual meetings are getting priority.
UP encourages green travel, cuts energy
Everyone's being encouraged to use metros, carpool, cycle, or switch to electric vehicles when possible.
Other moves include cutting electricity use in government buildings, turning off decorative lights after 10pm pausing non-essential foreign travel for six months, and giving a boost to local tourism and natural farming.