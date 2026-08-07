Uttar Pradesh approves 74.5-km Jewar Link Expressway costing ₹8,585.51cr
Big news for anyone who travels in Uttar Pradesh: the state government has just approved a new 74.5-km expressway linking Noida International Airport (Jewar Airport) with the Ganga Expressway in Bulandshahr.
The project, called the Jewar Link Expressway, comes with an approved estimate of ₹8,585.51 crore and is set to make getting around western Uttar Pradesh faster and easier.
Connects Yamuna Expressway to Ganga Expressway
This new road will connect the Yamuna Expressway corridor to Ganga Expressway near Siyana, so trips to places like Meerut or Bareilly could get way quicker (think: Meerut to Jewar Airport in about 45 minutes).
It'll start near Bhaipur Brahman in Gautam Buddh Nagar and end near Bahanpur village in Bulandshahr, passing through nearly 57 villages.
Designed as a six-lane highway (with room for eight lanes later), it's expected to boost local industry and logistics.
Land acquisition is already underway, making this one of Uttar Pradesh's most ambitious infrastructure moves right now.