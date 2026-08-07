Uttar Pradesh approves 74.5-km Jewar Link Expressway costing ₹8,585.51cr

This new road will connect the Yamuna Expressway corridor to Ganga Expressway near Siyana, so trips to places like Meerut or Bareilly could get way quicker (think: Meerut to Jewar Airport in about 45 minutes).

It'll start near Bhaipur Brahman in Gautam Buddh Nagar and end near Bahanpur village in Bulandshahr, passing through nearly 57 villages.

Designed as a six-lane highway (with room for eight lanes later), it's expected to boost local industry and logistics.

Land acquisition is already underway, making this one of Uttar Pradesh's most ambitious infrastructure moves right now.