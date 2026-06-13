Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests Bangladeshi Zahid wanted since 2009
India
After nearly 17 years dodging the law, Zahid, son of Ahmad Fakir alias Dallu, a Bangladeshi national wanted since 2009 for illegally staying in India, was arrested by Uttar Pradesh's ATS and Saharanpur Police.
He'd been slipping through the cracks by moving often and using fake documents, with ₹25,000 reward out for his capture.
Zahid faces Foreigners Act forgery probe
Zahid was found carrying a Bangladeshi ID and photos of a fake Aadhaar card on his phone.
Now facing fresh charges under the Foreigners Act and forgery laws, he's also being investigated for possible links to people in Bangladesh, Myanmar, and beyond.
Police are checking if others, including his reportedly Nepalese wife, were involved or part of his network.