Uttar Pradesh ATS busts Saqib alias Devil recruiting on Telegram
India
The Uttar Pradesh ATS just busted a terror group led by Saqib, also known as "Devil," who was recruiting young people through secret Telegram groups.
The network reached out to folks in Delhi, Haryana, and Mumbai, and was introduced to Pakistan-based handlers through a Dubai-based contact identified as Aqib.
Group planned Delhi blasts, rail sabotage
Investigators say the group discussed attacks in Delhi using explosives and even connected with arms smugglers from Punjab.
They were also plotting to sabotage railways by placing gas cylinders on tracks and targeting Lucknow station's signaling system.
Thankfully, the ATS stepped in on time and stopped these plans before anyone got hurt.