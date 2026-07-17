Uttar Pradesh ATS raids Abdullah Gazi's North 24 Parganas home
India
The Uttar Pradesh ATS carried out raids in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas on Thursday, targeting the home of TMC leader Abdullah Gazi and a local madrasa.
Both Gazi and his son were not found during the operation, which is part of a larger probe into suspected terror funding.
Authorities suspect foreign funds for madrasa
Authorities believe foreign funds were sent to accounts linked to Gazi and his son, possibly for building and expanding the madrasa.
Central forces backed up the ATS during these searches.
Notably, Gazi was arrested two years ago on the same charges.