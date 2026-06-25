Uttar Pradesh attracts over 50,000cr investment proposals after Bengaluru meetings
Big win for Uttar Pradesh: over ₹50,000 crore in new investment proposals landed after industry meetings in Bengaluru.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the charge, saying the state's "double-engine government" has brought stability and safety.
UP is no longer seen as a Bimaru state; it's now revenue-surplus and making headlines for its turnaround.
Yogi Adityanath flags factories, AI talks
Adityanath spotlighted projects like a massive 75,000-acre land bank and the Ganga Expressway, plus big jumps in agriculture (now up 18%) and factories (from 14,000 to 33,000).
The state also boasts five international airports and top institutes like IITs.
During his visit, he met Google Cloud CTO Tarun Pant about using AI to boost farming and small businesses. Google showed real interest in partnering up.
Talks with leaders from NVIDIA, Accel Partners, and Blackstone added even more momentum to UP's investment buzz.