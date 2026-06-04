Uttar Pradesh attracts over 50L/cr investment proposals, opens 1.1cr jobs

Uttar Pradesh electronics exports hit 45,000cr

Uttar Pradesh now boasts 22 expressways (over half of India's total) and is building a huge industrial township in Bundelkhand.

Improved connectivity through freight corridors and logistics hubs is helping the state become an industrial powerhouse.

Exports have nearly doubled since 2016-17, with electronics exports jumping 10-fold to ₹45,000 crore.

Major investments like a semiconductor plant and the Defense Industrial Corridor are putting Uttar Pradesh on the map for emerging tech.