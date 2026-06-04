Uttar Pradesh attracts over 50L/cr investment proposals, opens 1.1cr jobs
Uttar Pradesh has pulled in over ₹50 lakh crore worth of private investment proposals since 2017, opening up more than 1.1 crore job opportunities across electronics, defense, logistics, and data centers.
The state's push for better infrastructure and simpler rules is making it a hot spot for new industries.
Uttar Pradesh electronics exports hit 45,000cr
Uttar Pradesh now boasts 22 expressways (over half of India's total) and is building a huge industrial township in Bundelkhand.
Improved connectivity through freight corridors and logistics hubs is helping the state become an industrial powerhouse.
Exports have nearly doubled since 2016-17, with electronics exports jumping 10-fold to ₹45,000 crore.
Major investments like a semiconductor plant and the Defense Industrial Corridor are putting Uttar Pradesh on the map for emerging tech.