Uttar Pradesh bans liquor Oct 23 and 27 for MLC
India
Heads up, if you're in Uttar Pradesh: all liquor shops, bars, clubs, hotels, and restaurants will be dry on October 23 and 27 because of the Legislative Council (MLC) elections.
The state wants to keep things peaceful while BJP and Samajwadi Party battle it out at the polls.
Anyone caught breaking the liquor ban could face strict legal action.
Only registered graduates and teachers vote
These elections are for registered and eligible graduates and teachers in Lucknow and Varanasi, so only they can cast their ballots this time, depending on the electoral roll for the respective constituency.
And if you're wondering about business losses, liquor traders won't get any compensation for staying shut on those days.