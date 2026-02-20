Uttar Pradesh budget 2026-27: Capital expenditure makes up 20% allocation

How this budget could change your life

This budget puts serious money into things that impact daily life: more funds for agriculture, rural areas, and local governance could mean better roads, jobs, and services.

Big-ticket projects like high-speed rail lines (think Delhi-Varanasi in a flash), digital entrepreneurship programs, and job schemes like ODOP (which already created over 3 lakh jobs) are among initiatives discussed.

CM Yogi Adityanath says City Economic Zones will help turn cities into economic hubs—so if you live or study in UP, these changes could shape your future opportunities.