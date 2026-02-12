Uttar Pradesh budget 2026-27: Education allocation, key highlights
Uttar Pradesh just announced its education budget—₹80,997.16 crore for basic education for 2026-27—focusing on better classrooms, smarter schools, and more opportunities from primary to college.
The plan covers everything from new uniforms for kids in grades 1-8 to upgraded labs teaching robotics and AI, plus extra support for girls' schools and staff healthcare.
Tech in classrooms, new skill labs
This budget isn't just about big numbers—it means more tech in your classroom, new skill labs in every district (think robotics and AI), and a major push for vocational training with an 88% funding jump.
ITIs are getting upgrades (some already have women's branches), while funds are proposed to establish several new universities.
If you're a student or planning your next steps after school, these changes could shape what—and how—you learn over the next few years.