Uttar Pradesh CEO's X account sarcastically replied to Sanjay Singh
India
The Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer's official X account landed in hot water after replying sarcastically to AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who had raised concerns about caste bias over a mistranslated voter's name.
The chief electoral officer's office joked that at least its error didn't add "communal" bias, which quickly drew backlash.
UP chief electoral officer's office apologizes
After criticism from opposition leaders, the chief electoral officer's office apologized on October 27, saying its earlier response was inappropriate and promising to be polite and formal online from now on.
The episode is a reminder of how important respectful communication is, especially from official handles, when addressing public concerns.