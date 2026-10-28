Uttar Pradesh CM seeks 'Singapore city' near Noida International Airport
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants to build a "Singapore City" and a high-tech industrial township near the Noida International Airport at Jewar.
The idea came up during a meeting with Singaporean business leaders who are looking to invest in things like logistics, semiconductors, data centers, and green energy.
It's all part of Uttar Pradesh's goal to hit a $1 trillion economy.
UP secures ₹60,000 cr Singapore investments
Earlier this year, Adityanath secured ₹60,000 crore in investment deals with Singapore.
With over 75,000 acres ready for development, plus strong expressway links, the region is set for major growth.
Uttar Pradesh is already strong in mobile manufacturing and food production, and there's talk of teaming up with Singapore on better food packaging and exports to boost both tech and agriculture sectors even more.