Uttar Pradesh constable exam video shows metal detector in mouths
India
A video from the recent Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam is making waves online, showing officers using a metal detector inside candidates' pants and even mouths after a candidate was reportedly caught hiding a mobile phone in his underwear.
The exams took place June 8-10 at more than 1,100 centers across all districts in the state.
Frisking sparks anti-cheating debate
People on social media called the frisking "unhygienic" and "humiliating," with one user saying, "Imagine the metal detector in someone's mouth when it has already been in someone's pants!! Clowns,"
The incident has sparked conversations about better ways to prevent cheating, especially as cases of fake IDs and forged documents were also reported during these exams.