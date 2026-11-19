Uttar Pradesh constable, girlfriend accused of hiring shooters for 6L
An Uttar Pradesh police constable and his girlfriend have been accused of hiring shooters to kill her husband for ₹6 lakh.
The attack happened last October near Purnia crossing in Aliganj. Her husband, Anurag Shukla, was shot but survived with an arm injury.
Nitin Rana and Aashi Mishra arrested
Police arrested five people in the case, including Constable Nitin Rana and Aashi Mishra.
Investigators found that Mishra had married Shukla in 2025 but had been in a relationship with Rana since 2022.
Aashi Mishra allegedly said Shukla was talking to other women and tracked his routine before going ahead with the plan.
Police seized phones and cash as evidence; another suspect is still on the run.