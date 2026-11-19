Police arrested five people in the case, including Constable Nitin Rana and Aashi Mishra.

Investigators found that Mishra had married Shukla in 2025 but had been in a relationship with Rana since 2022.

Aashi Mishra allegedly said Shukla was talking to other women and tracked his routine before going ahead with the plan.

Police seized phones and cash as evidence; another suspect is still on the run.