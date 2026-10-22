Uttar Pradesh crackdown seizes 15,233 cr assets and rehomes families
India
Uttar Pradesh's crackdown on gangsters hasn't just seized a massive ₹15,233 crore in assets; it's also turned old crime spots into new homes for people who need them most.
By October 2026, 148 flats built on former gangster land have already been handed over to families who could really use a break.
UP converts seized gangland into flats
The state's taking back land from notorious gangs and putting it to good use.
In Prayagraj, 76 flats now stand where Atiq Ahmed's gang once ruled; in Lucknow, 72 more were built on Mukhtar Ansari-linked land and given out last year.
And there's more coming: a 1,200-home project just kicked off in Prayagraj, showing how the drive is reshaping both neighborhoods and lives.