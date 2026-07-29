Uttar Pradesh deploys over 60,000 constables for Kanwar Yatra
Kanwar Yatra is set to take place this year, and Uttar Pradesh is going all out on safety.
The state will have more than 60,000 police constables and nearly 5,500 sub-inspectors on duty, plus special squads like ATS and NDRF.
The goal? To make sure the massive pilgrimage stays peaceful and hassle-free for everyone.
Kanwar Yatra safety: 10ft, 75dB limits
Security is extra tight at key spots (think Shiva temples, main routes, and water bodies) with multi-layer checks in place.
Pilgrims are being asked to stick to traditional paths instead of expressways.
There are also clear rules: Kanwar structures can't be taller than 10 feet, sound systems need to stay under 75 decibels, and no provocative music or weapons allowed.
Women's safety gets special attention with dedicated teams at temples and near water bodies.
Plus, food stalls along the way are being inspected for hygiene, and social media will be monitored to stop any fake news from spreading.