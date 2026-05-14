Uttar Pradesh dust storm, heavy rain kill at least 33
India
A fierce dust storm and heavy rain swept through Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, leaving at least 33 people dead.
Bhadohi was hit hardest, with 16 casualties, while Fatehpur, Budaun, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra also suffered losses.
The storm brought down trees and walls, causing injuries and disrupting electricity poles, making rescue work even tougher.
Yogi Adityanath calls for relief, compensation
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for urgent relief and compensation for affected families, aiming to get help out within 24 hours.
Emergency teams are clearing debris and checking damage to homes, crops, and livestock.
Authorities remain alert as more rough weather could be on the way.