Uttar Pradesh ends prepaid billing mandate, reverts 83L to postpaid
Big news for Uttar Pradesh electricity users: the state government is scrapping mandatory prepaid billing and switching 83 lakh consumers back to postpaid bills.
This move follows widespread protests over sudden power cuts and confusing recharges.
The smart meters will stay, but now you'll just pay monthly like before, no more topping up in advance.
Bills by 10th with 2-week window
From May 2026, expect your bill by the 10th of each month with two weeks to pay, no more surprise disconnections.
If you have unpaid dues as of April 30, you can clear them in installments.
Plus, any security deposit taken during the prepaid rollout will be added back to bills over four billing cycles.
For any issues or confusion, special help camps at local offices will run from May 15 to June 30 to sort things out quickly.