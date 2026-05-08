Uttar Pradesh ends prepaid billing mandate, reverts 83L to postpaid

Bills by 10th with 2-week window

From May 2026, expect your bill by the 10th of each month with two weeks to pay, no more surprise disconnections.

If you have unpaid dues as of April 30, you can clear them in installments.

Plus, any security deposit taken during the prepaid rollout will be added back to bills over four billing cycles.

For any issues or confusion, special help camps at local offices will run from May 15 to June 30 to sort things out quickly.