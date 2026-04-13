Uttar Pradesh forms committee probing Noida Greater Noida worker unrest India Apr 13, 2026

After violent worker protests broke out in Noida and Greater Noida, the Uttar Pradesh government has formed a high-powered committee to assess the unrest and recommend measures.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the labor protest is part of a conspiracy to disrupt the state's growth and development agenda, but assured everyone that the state is focused on keeping things safe and moving forward.