Uttar Pradesh forms committee probing Noida Greater Noida worker unrest
After violent worker protests broke out in Noida and Greater Noida, the Uttar Pradesh government has formed a high-powered committee to assess the unrest and recommend measures.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the labor protest is part of a conspiracy to disrupt the state's growth and development agenda, but assured everyone that the state is focused on keeping things safe and moving forward.
Officials implement weekly off, overtime pay
The unrest intensified after a female worker was injured during a clash.
This led to huge traffic jams on busy routes like the DND Flyway, making life tough for commuters.
In response, officials have rolled out new steps for workers, including weekly days off and overtime pay.
Akhilesh Yadav accuses government favoring business
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the government, saying it sides with big business over workers.
While authorities work to restore normalcy, the protests have sparked both political debate and real changes for people working in Noida.