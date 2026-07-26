Uttar Pradesh forms SIT after Supreme Court orders Ayodhya probe
India
The Uttar Pradesh government has put together a new team to look into claims that donations at Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple were misused.
This shake-up follows a Supreme Court order for a fresh, unbiased investigation.
Inspector General Kiran S is leading the special investigation team, or SIT, with two senior officers backing him up.
SIT probes alleged missing Ayodhya donations
The team is digging into reports that temple donations weren't properly deposited: think missing money and sketchy records.
Earlier investigators had already checked CCTV footage, grilled staff, and reviewed financial logs.
In the earlier investigation, several people were arrested, with cash and documents seized.
The court wants answers soon: a status update is due by July 27, 2026.