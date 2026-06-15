Uttar Pradesh forms SIT to probe Ram Temple donation claims
A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to look into claims that donation money for the Ram Temple was misused.
The move comes after allegations surfaced about missing funds, and the temple trust itself asked for an official probe to clear things up and protect its reputation.
Nripendra Mishra stresses donation transparency
Nripendra Mishra, who heads the temple construction committee, said the SIT is not just checking for wrongdoing: they also want to make sure future donations are handled better so people can keep trusting the process.
The controversy kicked off when politician Akhilesh Yadav raised questions about unaccounted money.
So far, trust officials say their audits have not found any evidence of theft, but they are working closely with authorities to get all the facts straight.