Uttar Pradesh forms SIT to probe Ram Temple donation claims

Nripendra Mishra stresses donation transparency

Nripendra Mishra, who heads the temple construction committee, said the SIT is not just checking for wrongdoing: they also want to make sure future donations are handled better so people can keep trusting the process.

The controversy kicked off when politician Akhilesh Yadav raised questions about unaccounted money.

So far, trust officials say their audits have not found any evidence of theft, but they are working closely with authorities to get all the facts straight.