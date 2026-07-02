Uttar Pradesh government freezes electricity tariffs for 7th straight year
India
Good news if you live in Uttar Pradesh: electricity rates aren't going up this year.
For the seventh year straight, the state government is keeping power tariffs exactly where they are, so no surprise hikes on your next bill.
This helps everyone, from students at home to small businesses and big factories, keep costs predictable.
Tariff freeze helps households and businesses
By freezing electricity prices again, the government is making it easier for people and businesses to plan their budgets without worrying about higher bills.
It's a move aimed at keeping things affordable and steady, especially when energy costs can be unpredictable elsewhere.