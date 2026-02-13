Uttar Pradesh government to build hostels for students in Delhi
UP's government just set aside ₹5 crore to build hostels for students from the state who are studying or prepping for exams in Delhi-NCR.
The move, announced with the 2026-27 budget, aims to help students struggling with high rents and a serious shortage of affordable places to stay near campus.
Finding a place to stay in Delhi
If you're from UP and heading to Delhi for college or coaching, you probably know how tough (and expensive) it is to find a decent place.
With only 20 out of 69 DU colleges offering hostels as of 2019, most students end up paying sky-high rents.
This new plan could mean less stress about housing and more focus on studies.
National budget's focus on education
This hostel project lines up with the national budget's focus on education—the Union Budget proposed several initiatives such as university townships, one girls' hostel in every district to boost female enrolment in STEM, AVGC labs, a new NID, and telescope facilities.
So if you're dreaming big in Delhi-NCR, there might finally be some relief on the way.