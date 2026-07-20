Uttar Pradesh government to recruit 81,000 police personnel in the 2026-27 recruitment cycle
Big news for job seekers in Uttar Pradesh: the state government is rolling out a huge recruitment drive to fill 81,000 spots in the police department in the 2026-27 recruitment cycle.
Roles range from constable and sub-inspector (SI) to jail warder, radio cadre, and computer operator.
The process will happen in phases, with updates posted on the UPPRPB website.
Yogi Adityanath details CBT and physicals
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says this move is about giving young people more job opportunities while making the police force stronger and more modern.
First up is a computer-based test (CBT) covering general knowledge, reasoning, Hindi, and current affairs; SI candidates get extra questions on law and constitution.
If you clear the CBT, you'll go through physical tests and document checks before final selection.
All details, including eligibility and exam dates, will be announced online soon.