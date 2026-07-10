Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel urges women to prioritize motherhood
At a recent university event, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel encouraged young women to focus on being an "expert mother" before aiming for big careers like Indian Administrative Service officers.
She emphasized that family responsibilities matter and should not be left behind in the race for success.
Patel also urged students to use their knowledge for nation-building and highlighted the importance of parental support during higher education.
Anandiben Patel calls for moral education
Patel called for moral education to help tackle issues like domestic violence and crimes against women.
She raised concerns about drug abuse near college hostels and suggested regular health check-ups, nutrition courses, and more focus on women's well-being at universities.
For her, true empowerment comes from education that teaches accountability and helps build a better society.