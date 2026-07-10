Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel urges women to prioritize motherhood India Jul 10, 2026

At a recent university event, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel encouraged young women to focus on being an "expert mother" before aiming for big careers like Indian Administrative Service officers.

She emphasized that family responsibilities matter and should not be left behind in the race for success.

Patel also urged students to use their knowledge for nation-building and highlighted the importance of parental support during higher education.