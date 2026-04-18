Uttar Pradesh governor approves minimum wages effective April 18, 2026

Uttar Pradesh sets 3 wage tiers

Uttar Pradesh is now split into three categories for pay.

In Category 1 (think Noida and Ghaziabad), unskilled workers will get ₹13,690 a month, semi-skilled ₹15,059 a month, and skilled ₹16,868 a month.

Category 2 cities set unskilled pay at ₹13,006 a month; semi-skilled at ₹14,306 a month; skilled at ₹16,025 a month.

For Category 3 (other districts), it's ₹12,356 a month (unskilled), ₹13,590 a month (semi-skilled), and ₹15,224 a month (skilled).

These rates include both basic pay and dearness allowance, aiming to close old gaps and improve worker welfare.