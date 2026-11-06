From ₹4 to ₹8L: UP doubles farmers' disaster relief compensation
What's the story
The Uttar Pradesh government has increased its disaster relief compensation, with the new measures expected to benefit over one million farmers. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's administration has doubled the compensation for deaths due to natural calamities from ₹4 lakh to ₹8 lakh under the revised State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) guidelines. The enhanced payouts cover losses incurred between April 1 and November 4.
Crop assistance
Crop loss compensation hiked by 25-30%
The government has also hiked crop loss compensation by 25 to 30%.
Farmers in irrigated areas will now get ₹22,000 per hectare instead of ₹17,000.
Those in rain-fed areas will receive ₹11,000 per hectare as opposed to the previous amount of ₹8,500.
For perennial crops and agroforestry, the compensation has been increased from ₹22,500 to ₹30,000 per hectare.
Animal aid
Revised rates for livestock and poultry
The new guidelines also revise compensation rates for livestock and poultry.
Large livestock deaths will now attract ₹50,000 in compensation, up from ₹40,000.
Small livestock such as goats, sheep, and pigs will be compensated ₹5,500 instead of ₹4,000.
Pack animals like horses and mules will get a revised compensation of ₹25,400 (up from ₹20,000), while poultry farmers can claim ₹130 per bird (previously ₹100).
Infrastructure aid
Compensation for housing and infrastructure
The government has also revised compensation for housing and infrastructure.
Completely damaged houses will get ₹1.85 lakh in plain areas and ₹2.06 lakh in hilly areas. Partially damaged houses in plains will receive ₹93,000.
For primary schools, funding up to ₹15.50 lakh has been earmarked for repairs, while secondary schools, intermediate colleges and polytechnics can avail up to ₹26 lakh for similar purposes.
Relief measures
Relief camps to be set up
Furthermore, disaster-affected families will be provided shelter in relief camps for a maximum of 30 days.
In case of drought conditions, drinking water assistance will be provided for up to 90 days.
The move is aimed at providing immediate relief and support to those affected by natural calamities in the state.