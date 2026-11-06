From ₹4 to ₹8L: UP doubles farmers' disaster relief compensation 

The government has also hiked crop loss compensation by 25 to 30%.

Farmers in irrigated areas will now get ₹22,000 per hectare instead of ₹17,000.

Those in rain-fed areas will receive ₹11,000 per hectare as opposed to the previous amount of ₹8,500.

For perennial crops and agroforestry, the compensation has been increased from ₹22,500 to ₹30,000 per hectare.