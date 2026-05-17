Uttar Pradesh labor recommends 2 remote days for 50+ staff
India
Uttar Pradesh's Labor Department has suggested that firms with over 50 employees let people work from home at least two days a week.
This move comes after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath followed PM Modi's call for energy-saving and cost-cutting, especially with global trade and energy issues popping up due to West Asia tensions.
Voluntary recommendation suggests transport and e-Shram
Companies don't have to follow this rule. It's just a recommendation.
The state also suggests things like staggered office hours, carpooling, and using public transport to help reduce energy use and keep costs down.
Plus, officials are pushing for flexible work setups and support for vulnerable workers through the e-Shram portal.