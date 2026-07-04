Uttar Pradesh launches 'Kakori Brand' Malihabadi mangoes at Mango Festival
Uttar Pradesh just kicked off its ninth Mango Festival, and the big news is the launch of "Kakori Brand" mangoes, a cool new identity for Malihabadi mangoes, inspired by the Kakori freedom movement.
The festival isn't just about tasting over 800 types of mangoes; it's also about boosting Uttar Pradesh's image as a mango powerhouse, helping farmers find better markets, and encouraging smarter farming.
Kakori brand to England Japan Italy
The new Kakori Brand will soon be shipped to England, Japan, and Italy, pretty exciting for local growers!
Since Uttar Pradesh already produces over a quarter of India's mangoes, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants to push even further with better branding and quality checks.
He announced new pack houses in key cities and a high-tech testing park at Noida Airport to make sure Uttar Pradesh's mangoes meet international standards.
The festival also gave a shoutout to progressive farmers leading the way with innovative techniques.