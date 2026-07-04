Uttar Pradesh launches 'Kakori Brand' Malihabadi mangoes at Mango Festival

Kakori brand to England Japan Italy

The new Kakori Brand will soon be shipped to England, Japan, and Italy, pretty exciting for local growers!

Since Uttar Pradesh already produces over a quarter of India's mangoes, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants to push even further with better branding and quality checks.

He announced new pack houses in key cities and a high-tech testing park at Noida Airport to make sure Uttar Pradesh's mangoes meet international standards.

The festival also gave a shoutout to progressive farmers leading the way with innovative techniques.