Uttar Pradesh Malihabadi Dussehri prices may reach ₹80-₹110/kg in June

Malihabad yield cut to about 40%

Bad weather during flowering caused fungal infections and left most trees nearly fruitless: only about 40% of the usual crop survived.

Even though demand is strong, many farmers are struggling just to break even.

Export-quality mangoes from Malihabad might not make it beyond Lucknow this year.

Meanwhile, other Uttar Pradesh regions like Meerut are seeing bumper crops of different mango varieties, showing just how uneven things can get for farmers.