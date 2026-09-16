Uttar Pradesh man Parvez confesses to killing wife Nagma
India
In Uttar Pradesh, a man named Parvez was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Nagma, while she slept. He suspected her of having an affair.
After the incident on September 9, Parvez turned himself in to police and confessed.
The couple had been married for about 12 years, but things had become tense lately due to these suspicions.
Nagma's sister alleges threats and harassment
Nagma's sister, Sabbo, shared that Parvez had often threatened and abused Nagma, and even said he'd slit her throat.
She also claimed Parvez's sisters and mother were involved in harassing Nagma.