Uttar Pradesh mandates licenses for app cabs, 90-day compliance window

UP sets fees, driver protections, fines

Newcomers have to get official approval before launching. Licenses cost ₹5 lakh for five years, plus security deposits (₹10 to ₹50 lakh depending on fleet size).

Drivers get a boost too: mandatory health insurance of ₹5 lakh and accident cover of ₹10 lakh.

They're guaranteed at least 80% of fares if using their own vehicle (60% if it's company-owned).

Safety is getting an upgrade with background checks, medical tests, training hours, panic buttons in vehicles, and yes, passengers can now pick same-gender drivers.

Breaking these rules could mean fines from ₹25,000 up to ₹1 crore.