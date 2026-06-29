Uttar Pradesh mandates licenses for app cabs, 90-day compliance window
Uttar Pradesh just dropped new rules for anyone using apps to book cabs or order deliveries.
By mid-June 2026, all companies running vehicles, from bikes to busses, need a license from the State Transport Authority.
If you're already in the game, there's a 90-day window to catch up.
UP sets fees, driver protections, fines
Newcomers have to get official approval before launching. Licenses cost ₹5 lakh for five years, plus security deposits (₹10 to ₹50 lakh depending on fleet size).
Drivers get a boost too: mandatory health insurance of ₹5 lakh and accident cover of ₹10 lakh.
They're guaranteed at least 80% of fares if using their own vehicle (60% if it's company-owned).
Safety is getting an upgrade with background checks, medical tests, training hours, panic buttons in vehicles, and yes, passengers can now pick same-gender drivers.
Breaking these rules could mean fines from ₹25,000 up to ₹1 crore.