Uttar Pradesh NEET candidates miss exam after Google Maps error

UP parents seek Google Maps accountability

Parents are upset and want Google Maps held accountable for inaccurate directions.

Faizan's father said his son had been preparing for the NEET examination for a long time, only to lose his chance because of a tech error.

Local officials have met with affected families and promised to look into it.

This isn't a one-off: just this month, a family's car got stuck following another faulty map prompt nearby.