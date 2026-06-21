Uttar Pradesh NEET candidates miss exam after Google Maps error
India
Several NEET candidates in Uttar Pradesh missed their big exam on Sunday because Google Maps sent them to the wrong test centers.
Faizan Ali from Sambhal ended up at the wrong location, and by the time he found the right venue, it was too late to get in.
Another student, Sarthak, faced the same issue.
UP parents seek Google Maps accountability
Parents are upset and want Google Maps held accountable for inaccurate directions.
Faizan's father said his son had been preparing for the NEET examination for a long time, only to lose his chance because of a tech error.
Local officials have met with affected families and promised to look into it.
This isn't a one-off: just this month, a family's car got stuck following another faulty map prompt nearby.