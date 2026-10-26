Uttar Pradesh opens 2,647 principal and headmaster positions, applications open
After more than a decade, Uttar Pradesh is opening up 2,647 jobs for principals and headmasters in aided nongovernment schools.
If you've ever thought about leading a school, now's your chance: applications are open until November 12, 2026.
There are 1,475 principal spots and 1,172 headmaster positions up for grabs.
Uttar Pradesh eligibility and application steps
To go for principal roles, you'll need a postgraduate degree with at least 50% marks plus a B.Ed from an NCTE-recognized course and four years of experience as a lecturer or assistant in a recognized university.
For headmaster posts, similar postgraduate qualifications are needed along with either a B.Ed or B.P.Ed degree from an NCTE-approved course.
Just sign up on the UPESSC website and fill out your details (don't forget the fee).
You can tweak your application until November 25 before the written exam happens on January 7, 2027.