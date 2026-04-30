Uttar Pradesh opens Ganga Expressway connecting 12 districts with tolls

One-way Meerut Prayagraj fares ₹905-₹11,265

A one-way trip from Meerut to Prayagraj will cost car drivers ₹1,800.

Two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and tractors pay ₹905; minibusses and commercial vehicles are charged ₹2,840; busses and trucks pay ₹5,720; heavy construction vehicles are at ₹8,760; and if your ride has 7 or more axles, it is ₹11,265.

Planning a round trip within 24 hours? You get a 20% discount on your return journey, so that helps keep costs down if you are coming back the same day.