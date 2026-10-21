Uttar Pradesh orders duplicate electoral entries removed before November 12
India
Uttar Pradesh is cleaning up its voter list: officials have been told to remove duplicate electoral roll entries found during a recent review.
Booth-level officers are now double-checking entries to make sure everyone gets just one vote, with the updated draft list coming out November 12.
Election Commission uses eCinet platform nationwide
The Election Commission uses a tech platform called ECINET to catch repeat entries by matching photos and details from across India.
If something looks off, officials check it manually.
In March 2025, they announced steps to allot unique EPIC numbers and even discussed linking voter cards with Aadhaar to tackle duplicate entries.