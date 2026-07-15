Uttar Pradesh plans 9,149 subordinate courts to cut backlog
India
Uttar Pradesh (UP) is taking on its massive legal backlog by planning 9,149 new subordinate courts.
The idea comes from a national committee focused on improving India's justice system.
Principal Secretary for Law and Legal Remembrancer Uday Pratap Singh says the rollout will happen in phases and require time.
UP adds POCSO, motor accident courts
UP is also adding 14 Motor Accident Claims Tribunals and four special POCSO courts.
Even though the state leads in wrapping up POCSO cases, about 90,000 are still pending.
Meanwhile, hiring for judge positions has been slow due to rule changes after court petitions, but ads for 368 new civil judges should be out soon to help speed things up.