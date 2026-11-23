Uttar Pradesh plans AI city at Lucknow's Vrindavan IT City
Lucknow is getting a major tech upgrade: Uttar Pradesh is planning an AI City in Vrindavan Yojana IT City, aiming to make the city a hotspot for artificial intelligence.
The first phase covers more than 20 acres and will feature an office tower, incubation center for startups, and high-performance computing facilities.
UP announces 225 cr AI mission
The goal is to bring startups, researchers, and technology companies together so innovation can really take off.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants Lucknow to break into the world's top 20 AI cities.
With ₹225 crore announced under the new AI Mission, Uttar Pradesh plans to support at least 50 global-level AI startups over five years and create more opportunities for local talent.