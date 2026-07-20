Uttar Pradesh police arrest 11 in cattle smuggling, 80-100cr laundered

Investigators found over 25 bank accounts used to shuffle money in small amounts, mostly around West Bengal's Pandua and Memari areas, to avoid getting caught.

Funds were masked before being withdrawn through ATMs or UPI apps.

A key suspect was nabbed in West Bengal, with police mapping out harsh transport routes for the animals.

According to Superintendent Abhishek Verma, the money was routed in a layered manner to conceal its origin and the identities of the ultimate beneficiaries, in what he called a deliberate attempt at financial layering to conceal the money's source and beneficiaries.

The police are now working to expose everyone involved in this network.