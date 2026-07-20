Uttar Pradesh police arrest 11 in cattle smuggling, 80-100cr laundered
Uttar Pradesh police just uncovered a massive cattle smuggling ring that stretched across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal.
The group reportedly moved cows illegally and hid money trails worth ₹80 to 100 crore using clever banking tricks.
11 people have been arrested so far, and the operation broke up several modules handling transport, payments, and cover-ups.
Investigators find over 25 bank accounts
Investigators found over 25 bank accounts used to shuffle money in small amounts, mostly around West Bengal's Pandua and Memari areas, to avoid getting caught.
Funds were masked before being withdrawn through ATMs or UPI apps.
A key suspect was nabbed in West Bengal, with police mapping out harsh transport routes for the animals.
According to Superintendent Abhishek Verma, the money was routed in a layered manner to conceal its origin and the identities of the ultimate beneficiaries, in what he called a deliberate attempt at financial layering to conceal the money's source and beneficiaries.
The police are now working to expose everyone involved in this network.