Uttar Pradesh Police, CRPF personnel arrested over Amroha gang rape
A disturbing case from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh: two Uttar Pradesh Police personnel and two CRPF personnel have been arrested after allegedly gang-raping a 24-year-old woman from Haryana.
She says she was allegedly contacted by a female acquaintance, who asked her to meet CRPF Inspector Mohit to visit religious places in Amroha, and was instead taken to a farmhouse reportedly belongs to an independent MLA from Uttarakhand, where the assault happened.
Emergency call prompts arrests and FIR
The survivor's quick emergency call led police to arrest all four men that same morning.
An FIR for abduction and gang rape has been filed, and all accused are now in custody.
Disciplinary steps are underway against the police officer involved, and senior officials have been asked to take strict action against the CRPF personnel.
The investigation is ongoing, with police have questioned the manager of the property.