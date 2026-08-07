Uttar Pradesh rains raise Ganga Yamuna, Dashashwamedh aarti may move
India
Heavy rainfall over the past several days in Uttar Pradesh has caused water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to rise.
In Varanasi, the Ganga has neared the Aarti platform at Dashashwamedh Ghat Aarti, so officials may move the ceremony to a higher location on Friday.
This is part of wider flood safety steps happening across the area.
Prayagraj shelters ready, Varanasi ghats patrolled
In Prayagraj, river levels are climbing but haven't crossed danger marks yet; shelter homes are ready just in case people need to evacuate.
Over in Varanasi, rising water is blocking access to temples and parts of the Manikarnika cremation ground.
Water police have stepped up patrols at key ghats as a precaution.