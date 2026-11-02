Uttar Pradesh raises Anganwadi monthly pay: ₹12,000 and helpers ₹6,000
India
Uttar Pradesh is raising the monthly pay for Anganwadi workers to ₹12,000 and helpers to ₹6,000 effective from September 2026, with the increased amount scheduled to be paid from October, a solid jump from the old rates.
This move will directly benefit nearly 291,000 people across the state and recognizes their growing role in supporting children's health and education.
Anganwadi workers get cashless ₹500,000 cover
Along with higher pay, the state is also offering cashless medical treatment up to ₹500,000 for eligible Anganwadi workers and their families.
The government says these changes are about valuing those who play a key part in community welfare.