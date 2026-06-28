Uttar Pradesh records 32,673 MW electricity supply June 24 2026
India
Uttar Pradesh just set a new record for electricity supply, hitting 32,673 MW on June 24, 2026.
The state has topped the charts since June 19, even outpacing big players like Maharashtra and Gujarat.
This isn't a one-off: UP's been steadily delivering high numbers all week.
Uttar Pradesh officials credit Yogi Adityanath
Officials credit better infrastructure and smart management under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
UPPCL Chairman Dr Ashish Kumar Goyal gave a shoutout to the teams working nonstop to keep the lights on.
Cities like Lucknow, Noida, and Kanpur now get 24/7 power, and even rural areas are seeing up to 24 hours of electricity daily, a big step forward for everyone in UP.