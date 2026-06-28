Uttar Pradesh records 32,673 MW electricity supply June 24 2026

Uttar Pradesh officials credit Yogi Adityanath

Officials credit better infrastructure and smart management under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

UPPCL Chairman Dr Ashish Kumar Goyal gave a shoutout to the teams working nonstop to keep the lights on.

Cities like Lucknow, Noida, and Kanpur now get 24/7 power, and even rural areas are seeing up to 24 hours of electricity daily, a big step forward for everyone in UP.