Uttar Pradesh rolls out 45 electric busses to Jewar airport India Jun 12, 2026

Uttar Pradesh just rolled out 45 new electric busses to boost travel to the soon-to-open Jewar Airport and make getting around Noida and Greater Noida easier.

This is all part of a bigger push: 500 electric busses and even a few hydrogen ones are on the way soon.

Expect affordable fares (₹10 to 30), less pollution, and smoother commutes.