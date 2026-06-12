Uttar Pradesh rolls out 45 electric busses to Jewar airport
India
Uttar Pradesh just rolled out 45 new electric busses to boost travel to the soon-to-open Jewar Airport and make getting around Noida and Greater Noida easier.
This is all part of a bigger push: 500 electric busses and even a few hydrogen ones are on the way soon.
Expect affordable fares (₹10 to 30), less pollution, and smoother commutes.
Sector 90 depot opens, 2-hour charging
A brand-new bus depot in Sector 90 is now live, packed with fast-charging stations that juice up these busses in just two hours.
The project features vehicles made by Tata Motors and Ashoka Leyland, showing off Uttar Pradesh's focus on cleaner transport options as Jewar Airport gets ready for takeoff.