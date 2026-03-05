Uttar Pradesh schools closed for 2 days after Holi
Students in several districts of Uttar Pradesh just got an unexpected break—schools have been declared closed on March 5 and 6, right after the Holi holidays.
With Sunday, Holika Dahan, and Holi already giving a long weekend, this could mean an extended break for students in cities like Agra, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Mirzapur, and Pilibhit, depending on local schedules and school types.
Parents, students caught off guard
The late announcement caught many families off guard.
Some parents only found out about the closure after dropping their kids at school on March 5—leading to a lot of confusion.
Why the sudden break?
The government says these extra days off are to keep students and staff safe during the busy Holi celebrations.
Board exams will go on as planned; internal examinations scheduled during the period will be rescheduled.
Classes should be back to normal after March 6.