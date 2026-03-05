Uttar Pradesh schools closed for 2 days after Holi India Mar 05, 2026

Students in several districts of Uttar Pradesh just got an unexpected break—schools have been declared closed on March 5 and 6, right after the Holi holidays.

With Sunday, Holika Dahan, and Holi already giving a long weekend, this could mean an extended break for students in cities like Agra, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Mirzapur, and Pilibhit, depending on local schedules and school types.