Uttar Pradesh set to halve road deaths, accidents by 2026
India
Uttar Pradesh is aiming for a big change: cutting both road accidents and fatalities by 50% by 2026.
The transport department is rolling out a mix of better road design, faster accident response, and more public awareness.
Local committees in each district will lead these efforts, making sure solutions fit their area's needs.
Uttar Pradesh deaths down 3.4%
Early 2026 numbers show small wins: accidents are down 0.4%, and deaths dropped by 3.4% compared to last year, though injuries have gone up slightly.
Gautam Budh Nagar stands out with a strong 23% drop in accidents and a 13.2% fall in deaths—proof that focused local action can make a real difference.