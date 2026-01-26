Uttar Pradesh shines at Padma Awards 2026
Uttar Pradesh made a mark at this year's Padma Awards, picking up one Padma Vibhushan and 10 Padma Shris for some truly inspiring work across art, science, sports, medicine, and more.
The state's only Padma Vibhushan went to legendary violinist N Rajam for her impact on Indian classical music.
Meet the changemakers
The list of UP's Padma Shri winners is full of people making a real difference—like Paralympic gold medalist Praveen Kumar (sports), Buddha Rashmi Mani (archeology, known for his Ayodhya excavations), Mangala Kapoor (literature and education), and several doctors recognized for their service in medicine.
There's even a posthumous honor for Raghupat Singh in agriculture.
In total, 131 Padma Awards were announced this year.
Why it matters
These awards aren't just about medals—they're about celebrating everyday heroes from all walks of life.
For anyone looking to see what dedication can achieve, this year's winners from UP are proof that passion and hard work really do get noticed.