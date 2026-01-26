Uttar Pradesh shines at Padma Awards 2026

The list of UP's Padma Shri winners is full of people making a real difference—like Paralympic gold medalist Praveen Kumar (sports), Buddha Rashmi Mani (archeology, known for his Ayodhya excavations), Mangala Kapoor (literature and education), and several doctors recognized for their service in medicine. There's even a posthumous honor for Raghupat Singh in agriculture. In total, 131 Padma Awards were announced this year.

Why it matters

These awards aren't just about medals—they're about celebrating everyday heroes from all walks of life.

For anyone looking to see what dedication can achieve, this year's winners from UP are proof that passion and hard work really do get noticed.