Uttar Pradesh storm kills 11, cuts power and mobile networks

Bhadohi 6 dead, Budaun 5 killed

In Bhadohi, six people lost their lives as the storm tore through homes and streets. Officials say the number could rise as more areas are checked.

Over in Budaun, five people died in separate incidents: two girls were killed by a collapsed mud wall, while falling trees claimed three more lives including a truck driver and a youth.

At least five others were injured across Budaun, with rescue teams working hard to get help to everyone who needs it.