Uttar Pradesh storm kills 11, cuts power and mobile networks
A powerful storm and heavy rain hit Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi and Budaun districts on Wednesday, leaving at least 11 people dead.
The storm knocked down trees, damaged homes, and cut off electricity. Mobile networks went down too, making rescue efforts tougher.
Local teams are out inspecting the damage and helping those affected.
Bhadohi 6 dead, Budaun 5 killed
In Bhadohi, six people lost their lives as the storm tore through homes and streets. Officials say the number could rise as more areas are checked.
Over in Budaun, five people died in separate incidents: two girls were killed by a collapsed mud wall, while falling trees claimed three more lives including a truck driver and a youth.
At least five others were injured across Budaun, with rescue teams working hard to get help to everyone who needs it.